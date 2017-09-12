BuzzFeed News

This Person Was Banned From A Flat Earth Group For Sharing A Dinosaur Joke And People Are Stunned

A larger Flat Earth group told BuzzFeed News they believe this group may have perceived the dinosaur meme as "hostile."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on September 12, 2017, at 1:26 p.m. ET

Mandy is a guy who does historic and geographical archival work as a profession, and goes by "Lord Mandalore" on Twitter. Recently, he decided to join a flat Earth group on the app Discord for pure curiosity.

Mandy / Discord, Mandy

Mandy told BuzzFeed News that "the concept of a flat Earth is a bit touchy" for him because of his profession.

Mandy decided to join the chat forum to see what kinds of ideas were being discussed. He didn't post anything, and just wanted to quietly observe.

He even picked up on internal lingo, like how the group's members refer to people who believe the Earth is round as "globetards."

"The flat Earth Discord was interesting," he commented, noting there were a lot of memes being shared of what he called the group's "crackpot theories."

Mandy / Discord

Mandy said the group, like many serious flat Earth conspiracy communities, is very distrusting of new members. "I was trying to blend in," he said. But eventually, he couldn't resist dropping this dinosaur meme in the chat.

The four-panel image has been used widely to mock the flat Earth theory, suggesting that if the Earth were flat, the hypothesized meteor that caused dinosaur extinction would have violently rotated the flat Earth, hurling the dinosaurs into outer space.&quot;How can you believe the Earth is a globe with all the proofs we gave you,&quot; a hurt user in the group responded to him.

The four-panel image has been used widely to mock the flat Earth theory, suggesting that if the Earth were flat, the hypothesized meteor that caused dinosaur extinction would have violently rotated the flat Earth, hurling the dinosaurs into outer space.

"How can you believe the Earth is a globe with all the proofs we gave you," a hurt user in the group responded to him.

Mandy was then abruptly banned from the group. Finding it all pretty humorous, he tweeted about it. His tweet has gone hugely viral, with nearly 75,000 retweets.

Lord Mandalore @Lord_Mandalore

Finally got banned from the flat earth discord by posting a forbidden image.

Other people responded to the tweet, and claimed they had also been removed from flat Earth groups for sharing images that poked fun at the theory.

Nick 🇺🇸 @n1ck_RBLX

@Lord_Mandalore :(

Of course, it spawned more jokes about the absurdity of the group to begin with. "Don't mess with them," one person warned. "They have members all around the globe."

Dave @c0desprite

@Lord_Mandalore Don't mess with them. They have members all around the globe.

Most people were just speechless.

Dominick Guballa @DeinonyDoms

NO WORDS https://t.co/4gojl0g7Bb

Steve R. Seigh @dead_anchoress

DYING https://t.co/my3boaO7gO

On Monday, Mandy's viral tweet reached one of the larger Flat Earth groups called the Flat Earth Society. In a plot twist, they tweeted the image out too, and commented that they were not "offended" by it, and thought "it's pretty funny."

Flat Earth Society @FlatEarthOrg

People seem to think we're offended by this image. We're not sure why. We think it's pretty funny.

The discussion then devolved into debates about what the Flat Earth Society actually believes about the physical planet.

Flat Earth Society @FlatEarthOrg

@KraigHusky_ @timbrownbill At this point in time, the Flat Earth Society only concerns itself with the known Earth,… https://t.co/01mp9jMSbg

Pete Svarrior, a member and moderator for the Flat Earth Society, told BuzzFeed News their organization does not agree with how this Discord group handled Mandy's image. However, he said he understands their sensitivity, because many flat Earth groups are "abused" and "ridiculed."

Pete Svarrior

"I know of multiple incidents of abuse and grossly inappropriate conduct. This can range from verbal attacks and ridicule all the way to lives being put at risk," Svarrior said. "I can understand why some members of the community may not see kindly to messages they could perceive as hostile."

Svarrior adds that he and his group "prefer to approach things differently."

"If someone chooses to have some fun at our expense, it's best to laugh with them," he said.

jorge figueroa @jorgef185_jorge

@FlatEarthOrg So this would be our universe?

Svarrior said it is often difficult for groups to "draw the line between playful banter and harassment" online.

Flat Earth Society @FlatEarthOrg

@KdubPeterson Nothing trollish about it. We received 300 DMs with just that image because someone alleged they got… https://t.co/xt7zv3ndQp

Mandy said his only agenda is to let people know that there are many sincere believers of these theories.

"A majority of them are absolutely believers," he said. "If I learned anything from this it's that more people need to open a book. It's insane to me that there are people seriously debating about our fragile world being flat in 2017 when there are much larger issues that deserve attention."

