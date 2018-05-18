The film features interviews with George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Henry Kissinger, and more.

HBO has a new documentary about John McCain's life and legacy called John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls , which is named after the six-term senator's favorite Ernest Hemingway book.

HBO said the producers were given "unprecedented access" to document McCain's daily life in Washington, DC, and Sedona, Arizona.

McCain agreed to have his life recorded and commemorated shortly after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

"McCain’s recent battle with brain cancer underscores the fighting spirit and

resilience of this remarkable man, who continues to crusade for the causes he believes in, despite advancing health issues and daunting odds," the cable network said of its latest subject.

BuzzFeed News has the exclusive trailer of the the documentary — which features interviews from prominent political heads and past presidents — below.