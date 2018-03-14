21 Emotional Signs From Students Who Are Fighting To Pass New Gun Control Laws

BuzzFeed News

"You bet your ass I'm voting."

By Tanya Chen and Stephanie McNeal

Tanya Chen

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 14, 2018, at 1:15 p.m. ET

Students across the US on Wednesday walked out of school to raise awareness for gun violence and to honor the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre exactly one month ago.

Thousands of students in Washington, DC (pictured above), not only walked out of their schools to march with their messages advocating for stricter gun laws — they marched right up to the White House.&quot;Fear has no place in school,&quot; &quot;Enough,&quot; &quot;g(un)safe,&quot; some of their signs read.High school, middle school, and even elementary schools — with those as young as 11 years old — participated and were fully engaged in a national conversation.
Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Thousands of students in Washington, DC (pictured above), not only walked out of their schools to march with their messages advocating for stricter gun laws — they marched right up to the White House.

"Fear has no place in school," "Enough," "g(un)safe," some of their signs read.

High school, middle school, and even elementary schools — with those as young as 11 years old — participated and were fully engaged in a national conversation.

What young people didn't shout at the top of their lungs, they wrote on paper or on themselves. Here are some of the most poignant, emotional, and sometimes gut-wrenching messages from the national student walkout.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Jim Bourg / Reuters
Mike Segar / Reuters
David Mack / Twitter: @davidmackau
David Mack / Twitter: @davidmackau
Student sign says: As a black boy, I hope one I day I have as many rights as a gun. #nationalschoolwalkout
Brett Murphy @ladybrettgm

Student sign says: As a black boy, I hope one I day I have as many rights as a gun. #nationalschoolwalkout

Exeter High School 10th grader Jack Anderson at today’s #NationalSchoolWalkout @seacoastonline
Hadley Barndollar @hbarndollar

Exeter High School 10th grader Jack Anderson at today’s #NationalSchoolWalkout @seacoastonline

Thank you @RPEMS233 and @BaltCitySchools for supporting today’s #nationalschoolwalkout #enough
Robyn @rstevensbrody

Thank you @RPEMS233 and @BaltCitySchools for supporting today’s #nationalschoolwalkout #enough

One of signs at Inman MS in Atlanta for #NationalWalkoutDay
Steve Gehlbach @SteveGWSB

One of signs at Inman MS in Atlanta for #NationalWalkoutDay

“Arms Are For Hugging”- hands down my favorite sign. Met these juniors from Churchill High School of Potomac, MD heading down for #NationalWalkOutDay asking for gun reform &amp; #EndGunViolence. Children are not prey! https://t.co/cMF1xoYXCt
Marselha G. Margerin @marselhagm

“Arms Are For Hugging”- hands down my favorite sign. Met these juniors from Churchill High School of Potomac, MD heading down for #NationalWalkOutDay asking for gun reform &amp; #EndGunViolence. Children are not prey! https://t.co/cMF1xoYXCt

At The Workshop School for #NationalSchoolWalkout, students hold up sign that reads #WeCountToo
Helen Ubiñas @NotesFromHeL

At The Workshop School for #NationalSchoolWalkout, students hold up sign that reads #WeCountToo

I didn’t go to school because someone threatened to shoot it up today. Neither did 3/4 of my school. I did however make a sign for when I was planning on protesting. #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/XPHu1JAptI
Love, Alex @polarizedforest

I didn’t go to school because someone threatened to shoot it up today. Neither did 3/4 of my school. I did however make a sign for when I was planning on protesting. #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/XPHu1JAptI

These students from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in MD did *not* get permission to come out here, did it anyway. #NationalSchoolWalkout https://t.co/FFeK7q2HBy
Nathalie Baptiste @nhbaptiste

These students from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in MD did *not* get permission to come out here, did it anyway. #NationalSchoolWalkout https://t.co/FFeK7q2HBy

This kid.
Anne Helen Petersen @annehelen

This kid.

Atlanta 8th grader made this sign for #NationalSchoolWalkout that starts in 5 min
Steve Gehlbach @SteveGWSB

Atlanta 8th grader made this sign for #NationalSchoolWalkout that starts in 5 min

“I wanna make it to graduation,” one student’s sign reads. #NationalSchoolWalkout #nyc
Mara Gay @MaraGay

“I wanna make it to graduation,” one student’s sign reads. #NationalSchoolWalkout #nyc

Albany High senior Ashma Thapa said she was not allowed to march with this sign, which the school deemed too political. “Can you get a photo of me with it anyway?” she asked. #nationalschoolwalkout #enough #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/VxRifSy8AF
Bethany Bump @bethanybump

Albany High senior Ashma Thapa said she was not allowed to march with this sign, which the school deemed too political. “Can you get a photo of me with it anyway?” she asked. #nationalschoolwalkout #enough #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/VxRifSy8AF

A student carries a sign that says “Stop shooting, Start living” at Wilbur Cross High in New Haven #NationalSchoolWalkout https://t.co/o5JzbfT2Bq
Rebecca Lurye @RebeccaLurye

A student carries a sign that says “Stop shooting, Start living” at Wilbur Cross High in New Haven #NationalSchoolWalkout https://t.co/o5JzbfT2Bq

Students at CAPA High School walk out in Pittsburgh and form chain around school to mark one month anniversary of Parkland, FL shootings, many signs of #NeverAgain https://t.co/di6WH8V08l
Stephanie Strasburg @StephStrasburg

Students at CAPA High School walk out in Pittsburgh and form chain around school to mark one month anniversary of Parkland, FL shootings, many signs of #NeverAgain https://t.co/di6WH8V08l

Students have stood up again. Complete silence. Their faces are so serious. One of them was shaking with the cold and still holding up her sign. https://t.co/AXWvEcIet3
Lois Beckett @loisbeckett

Students have stood up again. Complete silence. Their faces are so serious. One of them was shaking with the cold and still holding up her sign. https://t.co/AXWvEcIet3

A student named Alex has brought this sign to the #NationalSchoolWalkout in DC
Kayla Epstein 📰 @KaylaEpstein

A student named Alex has brought this sign to the #NationalSchoolWalkout in DC

