21 Emotional Signs From Students Who Are Fighting To Pass New Gun Control Laws

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Thousands of students in Washington, DC (pictured above), not only walked out of their schools to march with their messages advocating for stricter gun laws — they marched right up to the White House.

"Fear has no place in school," "Enough," "g(un)safe," some of their signs read.

High school, middle school, and even elementary schools — with those as young as 11 years old — participated and were fully engaged in a national conversation.