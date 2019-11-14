Fans Are Accusing A YouTuber Known For Sustainable Fashion Of "Selling Out" After She Accepted A Brand Deal With Amazon

A popular fashion YouTuber known for her support of sustainability and thrifting is being called out for publishing a video last week that was sponsored by Amazon Prime Wardrobe.

Ashley aka "bestdressed" has amassed a large and loyal subscriber base of more than 2 million on YouTube. Her fans love her in part because of her commitment to thrifting, "flipping" clothes, and sustainable fashion. In an interview with Fashion Revolution earlier this year, Ashley said she first fell in love with thrifting when she was a broke high school student who had to get creative.

"Since my entire job revolves around fashion, I do still buy new clothes, but I always think about my purchases thoughtfully and try to mix in thrifted, vintage, sustainable, and altered clothes," she said.



Last Thursday, Ashley published a video titled "OFFICE LOOKBOOK // outfit ideas for work + internships." In it, Ashley shows off five office-appropriate outfits that feature clothing items sourced from Amazon.

