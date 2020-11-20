A Family Created A Plastic Shield So They Could Hug Each Other After Their Uncle Died Of COVID

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming.

Nichole Thompson, 24, from Michigan and her family "took the news very hard" when they were told her uncle, Tommy, died last Friday from COVID-19.

Nichole told BuzzFeed News her uncle had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but it was complications from the virus that ultimately killed him.

"He was too weak to fight it," she said. "Our family took the news very hard. He was, and is, very important to us all."

The Thompson family was stricken with grief, but because Nichole's aunts and uncles had been in contact with Tommy, they were advised not to have any physical contact themselves.

"My family is very close — we hug when we see each other and we hug when we leave — so not being able to grieve together wasn’t an option," she added.

Nichole's dad then had the idea to build a large plastic barrier so their extended family could embrace and comfort each other as they were mourning. She recorded and shared this heart-wrenching moment her dad was finally able to hug her aunt, which has gone viral on TikTok.