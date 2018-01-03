BuzzFeed News

Everyone Is Having An Existential Crisis About Babies Born In 2000 Becoming Adults This Year

Here is a nice package of people's musings to give you a nice little sense of doom.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on January 3, 2018, at 12:49 p.m. ET

This should come as no surprise. It's life, logic, and basic math. But heading into 2018, many people are coming to the collective realization that "2000s babies" are entering adulthood and that "'90s kids" are essentially extinct this year.

as of january 1st 2018 everyone born in the 1990s is an adult. theres no 90s kids anymore. think about that for a second.
I just realized that those BORN in the year 2000 will be considered adults this year on their birthday. There will… https://t.co/8pQbNJeEJE
No one knows what to do with this realization/information.

2000s babies finna be 18 this year oh yessss😤😤😤
The general reaction has been a semblance of disgust...

Take in how 2000s babies are turning 18 as we speak. Disgusting.
Discomfort...

Omg all the 2000s babies are legal this year how weird
And, to some, existential doom.

Bro people born in 2000 turn 18 this year. I need to sit down
Some are already thinking about adults referring to themselves as "2000s babies" and telling future generations about their decade's fads (aka BuzzFeed in 2029).

It’s going to be strange in a few years hearing adults refer to themselves as 2000s babies. They’ll eventually be t… https://t.co/MeMdvYvqww
In certain countries, babies born in 2000 are of legal drinking age this year.

People born in 2000 can drink legally this year in case u wanted to feel old (Canada edition) https://t.co/9QtTd9cqrh
And in only a few years, liquor store stickers will be updated to state that those born in 2000 can drink in the US.

In 3 years I'm gonna see one of those stickers at the liquor store that tell me people born in 2000 can drink now a… https://t.co/TRtjbaDTBZ
2000 babies are legally able to frequent places like clubs.

The fact kids born in 2000 will be in clubs now makes me feel sick, I feel like I need to get married n start a family or somet
And, apparently, enough people thought about the legal age to be employed by the adult film industry that it's now a point in this post, and a thought in your mind (sorry).

We're gonna start seeing porn actresses who were born in 2000.
To be fair, it seems as though some "2000s babies" are also dreading these same thoughts.

just realized this is the year I become an adult... fuckkkk
2000s we ain't babies nah. shet 😢
While others are reveling.

@ 2000s babies. We’re not babies anymore
And feeling like they have some leverage against '90s kids.

Here’s to 2018, the year that people born in the 1900s can no longer brag to us 2000 babies about being an adult! 🤔🖕
In conclusion: Legal adults this year will have a birth date of the year 2000. And no, they are not "like 12."

Wait I just realized people born in 2000 are turning 18 this year. I swear they were like 12 yesterday.
Kids born in the year 2000 will be turning 18 this year but they’re still like 12
And guess what? Because of time, and life, and logic, and basic math, kids will continue to age. As will you.

crazy how people born in 2000 are turning 18 this year its almost like that’s how time works
This concludes the existential portion of the post. If you thought this post was a waste of time, congrats on your logic and pragmatism.

What is incredibly practical is that ages for "2000s babies" should be really easy to keep track of. Eh?

Babies born in 2000 should never have to worry about forgetting how old they are
