Rykard Jenkins, a fitness trainer who appeared on the second season of the reality dating show Love Island, discovered that one of his Instagram photos was used to advertise a "Trump 2020" hat. However, the Trump 2020 team denied to BuzzFeed News the hat is an official piece of campaign merchandise.

"We would not be involved in the promotion of counterfeit merchandise," said Tim Murtaugh, a spokesperson for President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection effort.

Jenkins (who, by the way, is British) told BuzzFeed News a fan in the US sent him the photoshopped image from the site Conservativenews.co last week.



The website labeled itself "advertorial" and appears to use a name similar to the pro-Trump website Conservative Daily News. The page advertises giving away "these exclusive Trump 2020 hats for FREE." A doctored photo of Jenkins appears in one of the images advertising them.