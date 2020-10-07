A 27-year-old composer and music director from New York City unintentionally created an extremely long and amazing TikTok musical duet chain about grocery shopping.

There are now more than 500 duets to his original TikTok with an entire cast of grocery store characters that other people have created — but we'll get into it.



In late September, Daniel Mertzlufft posted a parody inspired by a song by Louisa Melcher about one half of a couple fighting in the aisles of a grocery store.

"Her lyric 'And we’re fighting in a grocery store / And I love you, but I don’t know if I like you anymore' just screamed modern musical theater to me," Mertzlufft told BuzzFeed News.

"I’ve had people duet my videos before, which have led to some awesome collaborations — so I wasn’t surprised when they started, but I never imagined it would take off the way it did."

After he posted his video, TikTok user @another.blonde matched his drama and sang the role of the other half of the couple fighting in this imagined grocery store. Her video went mildly viral.