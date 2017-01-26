People Think This Photo Of An Eagle Looking At Its Reflection Is A Metaphor For The US
"I don't know who you are anymore," someone imagined the eagle saying to itself.
If you've been following the loose narrative of metaphoric eagle photos, you'll remember the photo of two fighting bald eagles caught in a drain in Florida taken only a few days after the 2016 election.
You also may recall the metaphor becoming all the more real, and somber, for some people when news broke that one of the eagles died.
Well, someone has just shared this photo of an eagle "taking a hard look at itself" and wrote that it's definitely NOT a metaphor for "anything that's been happening in the news recently."
People agreed with Morris — it's DEFINITELY NOT a metaphor for the state of affairs in the country this week.
But, say, if it were...folks started imagining what kinds of internal dialogues the photographed eagle would be having.
It, er, got pretty real.
Some put in their suggestions for metaphoric eagle photos.
"Nature sometimes gives us clues," someone wrote, looking back to the heavily GIF'd Time cover photo shoot of the POTUS.
Thankfully, the photo is NOT a metaphor. And everything is fine.
