The Real Winner Of The Election? Drugs.
There are blue states and there are red states. But the GREEN states are the great equalizer.
Besides deciding on the next president, voters in several states on Tuesday made their choices on other important issues, like tax reform and drug reform.
In New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota, residents voted to legalize recreational cannabis.
Mississippi and South Dakota voted to legalize the medical use of cannabis in-state. And, for the first time in US history, Oregon decriminalized hard drugs, like cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, and methamphetamine. The state also voted to legalize psychedelic mushrooms.
This is all to say that — despite the anxiety of not yet knowing who's been elected president by Wednesday — the country took historic and progressive steps in destigmatizing drug use and drug-related offenses.
And on social media: It was lit...with all kinds of rhetoric.
People were overjoyed at the news.
Some are still processing — and adding the legalizations to the litany of strange occurrences in 2020.
Of course, there were jokes.
As many jokes as there were, people recognized that these efforts are a serious attempt to start taking rehabilitative measures, as opposed to punitive.
The votes in favor of drug reforms also put things into perspective for other Americans living in states that have not yet made similar progress.
Alas, in the Twitter words of rapper Juicy J:
