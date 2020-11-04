The Real Winner Of The Election? Drugs.

Cars line up in the drive-thru at All Greens Dispensary on March 20, 2020 in Sun City, Arizona.

bro FUCK the election oregon just became the first ever state to decriminalize ALL drugs this is fucking HUGE

Besides deciding on the next president, voters in several states on Tuesday made their choices on other important issues, like tax reform and drug reform.

In New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota, residents voted to legalize recreational cannabis.

Mississippi and South Dakota voted to legalize the medical use of cannabis in-state. And, for the first time in US history, Oregon decriminalized hard drugs, like cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, and methamphetamine. The state also voted to legalize psychedelic mushrooms.



This is all to say that — despite the anxiety of not yet knowing who's been elected president by Wednesday — the country took historic and progressive steps in destigmatizing drug use and drug-related offenses.

And on social media: It was lit...with all kinds of rhetoric.

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 elections. To help keep this news free, become a member.

People were overjoyed at the news.