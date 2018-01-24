People Have Dramatically Different Reactions To Logan Paul's Return To YouTube And New Video

"It's time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being," Paul said in a vlog.

After sitting down with a man named Kevin Hines, who attempted suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, and with John Draper, the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Paul reflects.

"I think, as a society and as human beings, we just have to be more compassionate and that includes me, too," he said. Paul lists "the five steps" he's learned from Draper to help those who are struggling.

The video concludes with a pledge to donate $1 million to various suicide prevention organizations.