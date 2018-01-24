People Have Dramatically Different Reactions To Logan Paul's Return To YouTube And New Video
"Logan Paul just regained my respect" ... "Go back to not posting."
Logan Paul marked his official return to YouTube Wednesday by releasing a 7-minute video titled "Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow." In it, he interviews survivors of suicide attempts as well as leaders of national suicide awareness and prevention organizations.
The video has caused completely different reactions online — depending if people had anticipated or dreaded Paul's return. Fans, and those who are more optimistic, saw growth in the YouTuber.
They offered him a "second chance" for redemption. "Logan Paul regained my respect after that video," one person wrote.
"Fuck what anyone else says @LoganPaul truly has learned his lesson and he got educated."
People thanked him for the video that they believed "will change lives" and raise real awareness for suicide.
His core fandom, the "Logang," has stood by his side during the backlash, and they're now publicly declaring their forgiveness.
Others, however, reacted more skeptically and cynically. Some deemed the video as nothing more than a "damage control"–motivated PR move.
They challenged those who were quick to forgive.
They also were very vocal about never forgetting. "He'll always be that person that went inside a suicide forest and made jokes," one user wrote. "Whatever he does that'll always be there."
Some preferred Paul stay off YouTube forever.
In the end, however you or anyone interprets his latest video, and what lies ahead...
The proof will be in, well, what lies ahead.
