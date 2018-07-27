Here's What Happened After A Viral Video Captured A Dollar General Manager Calling The Police On A Woman Trying To Use Coupons

Madonna Wilburn

Last week, Buffalo resident and special education teacher Madonna Wilburn, 40, stopped into a local Dollar General to pick up some detergent products. She'd downloaded some digital coupons to apply to the purchases.

"It was supposed to be a really quick transaction," she told BuzzFeed News.

But Wilburn said after her coupons didn't process correctly, Ken Dudek, the store manager who was ringing her up, became increasingly "irritated" and "frustrated."

Wilburn asked to speak to a higher manager about her transaction, but a series of phone numbers did not go through. She claimed the back-and-forth caused Dudek to become short with her. At one point, she said, he told her to "shut up."