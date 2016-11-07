BuzzFeed News

This Girl's Dad Sent Her Mom Flowers After Their Divorce Finalized And Everyone's Sobbing

news / viral

People are pouring in their support. And dogs.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on November 7, 2016, at 11:23 a.m. ET

This is 17-year-old Morgan Lynn from Texas. Her parents had been married for 19 years before recently filing for divorce.

On the day the divorce was finalized, Lynn's father sent her mother her favorite flowers along with a note that read, "Always gonna be you." He would send her flowers whenever she was having a bad day, Lynn said.

Lynn told BuzzFeed News she "immediately cried" when she saw the flowers and card. She decided to share her dad's gesture on Twitter, and a lot of other people have been incredibly moved by it too.

My parents after 19 years of being married, were going through a divorce &amp; it got finalized today, &amp; my dad sent my… https://t.co/Q49pg8wAeU
mo @shorrtstackkk

My parents after 19 years of being married, were going through a divorce &amp; it got finalized today, &amp; my dad sent my… https://t.co/Q49pg8wAeU

Twitter: @oneofajillian
Not only is everyone crying...

Twitter: @soykawai
Twitter: @mysticaaal_
Twitter: @shysoaggy

...they're completely wrecked.

Twitter
Twitter: @yslcabello

Folks are emotionally invested, with some wondering what went wrong, and others praying for a happily ever after.

Twitter: @ErikaBaDoIt
Twitter: @djanekhaled

Mostly, people don't really know how to feel.

Twitter: @PESO_NICK
Twitter: @boredaf03

Lynn told BuzzFeed News she was touched "seeing the responses and the love in people's hearts." She then asked people to send in pictures of their dogs in hopes of lifting her spirits even more.

If you have a dog will you send me picture of it, I'm sad
mo @shorrtstackkk

If you have a dog will you send me picture of it, I'm sad

Which inspired one of the best response threads to a tweet on the internet. Over 205 pictures of doggies have been shared (BuzzFeed News counted) so far.

Twitter: @shorrtstackkk
Twitter: @shorrtstackkk
Twitter: @shorrtstackkk
Twitter: @shorrtstackkk

We couldn't possibly feature every single doggo, but if you're having a ruff day, we suggest you scroll through the responses.

Lynn is touched by all the support coming from complete strangers. But she also understands why her parents' divorce has tugged at peoples' hearts.

Morgan Lynn

"I believe that everyone is seeing true love through this tweet," Lynn said.

Twitter: @taywalsh9343
