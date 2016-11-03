People Are Sharing Emotional Reasons Why The Cubs Win Was More Than A Game
"I lost my grandpa yesterday who was a die-hard Cubs fan."
They did it! After a 108-year wait, the Chicago Cubs are the 2016 World Series champions.
Fans gathered in droves outside of Wrigley Field and exploded in unending celebration when "CUBS WIN!" flashed on the monitor.
But for a lot of longtime Cubs fans, this victory was an intensely personal one.
People started thinking about their grandparents who'd stood by their team for decades and decades and didn't think they'd ever get to see them win.
And for family members who died before they could witness it.
The long-awaited win went beyond sports for some families.
After the game, people at Wrigley Field wrote the names of their late, die-hard Cubs fan family members on a wall.
Someone's grandmother even put a photo of her husband in front of the TV so he could "witness" the moment with her.
