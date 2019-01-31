A Popular Instagram Account Has An Ingenious Hack To Help Keep Your Face Warm In The Brutal Cold

Brutally cold and dangerous temperatures continue to plague the Midwest and upper Plains. It's so cold residents of these areas are boiling water into the air and freezing their clothing within minutes. It's so cold the city of Chicago is literally set their railroad tracks on fire so trains can continue to run on them.

Well lucky for them, earlier this month, a popular Instagram account called "5-Minute Crafts" shared a compilation video of "useful hacks to help you survive the winter."

The video claims to have one especially simple and effective "hack" to keep you extra warm this winter season.

Good news: it costs absolutely nothing, and it takes just seconds to complete.

Bad news: the hack involves tying your hair across your face to create a face mask — but with your hair. A hair mask.