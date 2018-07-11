Couples Are Proudly Sharing Photos Of How Much They Look Alike And People Are A Little Spooked

"I love when people say we look alike, though, because the super lovey-dovey side of me definitely thinks she’s the most beautiful person I’ve ever met."

Yes, strangers were beside themselves at first.

Bro imagine breaking up and getting in your feelings every time you look in the mirror https://t.co/3lzeZOhQlj

@jrsandres yes istg , people say me and my boo look alike i don’t see it. ☹️

But then, in a turn of events not many could have foreseen, the selfie inspired a whole thread of other couples boldly sharing photos proclaiming they look alike as well.

@jrsandres Me my bf look like brother n sister twins too lmfaoooooo 🤣

"Me [and] my bf look like brother n sister twins too," 20-year-old Desiree Domenici from Fresno, California, tweeted. She told BuzzFeed News her family often joked that she'd found her "long-lost brother" when she started dating her boyfriend.

"Even now over the years, people still think we look like brother and sister," she said, laughing.

Domenici said it's never bothered her or her boyfriend of three years, Isaiah Ceja.

"We think it’ll be funny when we have kids and argue about who the kid looks like more, because we look similar in the first place," she added.