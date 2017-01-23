People Have Strong Feelings About Cops High-Fiving People In The Women's March In Atlanta
Some people are calling the gesture a "fine example," while others feel it's a fine example of "white privilege."
On Saturday, a video captured and shared by the Atlanta Police Department showed participants of the local Women's March high-fiving, hugging, and saying "thank you" to police at the march. The video has gone viral, with more than 5 million views currently.
Similarly, a video posted by local station WSB-TV showing different cops and marchers high-fiving has also made a big impact online. Their tweet has been retweeted over 16,000 times.
In both of videos, the initial and top comments mostly reflect a positive reception. People seemed touched by the camaraderie and thought this was a model example of how police forces and the public could co-exist — especially in protest.
People even shared other instances of "pleasant" police encounters across women's marches nationwide.
Someone captured and shared a photo of an officer wearing the emblematic pink pussy hat during the march in Chicago. The tweet has been shared widely.
However, some were critical about the gestures. Many people said that thanking and high-fiving police comes from a place of white privilege.
Especially in contrast to how police responded to marchers during other protests, like the Black Lives Matter movement.
People referenced the famous photo of Ieshia Evans and police at a Black Lives Matter protest in Baton Rouge as an example.
While some appreciated the cops' non-violent policing of the women's marches, it has not changed the feelings of militarized police for many others.
BuzzFeed News has contacted the Atlanta Police Department for comment on the reaction to their video.
