Men Apparently Have No Idea What This Hair Meme Means And Women Are Cracking Up
"I feel like boys don't understand this tweet and it makes me love it that much more."
On Wednesday, 18-year-old Payton Hicks from Muncie, Indiana, shared these two photos of curled hair and captioned them "you vs. the girl he cheats with."
Her tweet has gone viral, with many people laughing at its truth. But it has also seriously confused some people (a majority of them men) trying to decipher the meme.
Some were basically doing mental aerobics to try to understand.
"I think it has something to do with the curls??" one guy hypothesized.
"The brown darker on the right," another tried.
Guys were even texting their girlfriends who retweeted @payt_xoxo's meme to find out.
People (mostly women) then started mocking these guys.
Someone even jokingly said they loved the tweet more for its "no-boys-allowed" filter. Jazmin Kelsey, 17, whose response tweet went mega-viral, said she loved Hicks' tweet meme because "it was not only shading boys who cheat, but also throwing it back to stiff-ass ribbon curls."
Hicks admitted that she also got a good laugh at the expense of these confused guys. "It makes it more fun that all of us girls can have, like, a secret inside joke against guys, and they have no clue what it means," she said, laughing.
For men reading this post and who are still perplexed...GUESS YOU'LL NEVER KNOW. THANKS FOR YOUR CLICKS, THOUGH.
Just kidding! Not only did a handful of women explain it to some of these guys, a lot of guys (because Not All Men) figured it out on their own.
"The curls on the right are too tight and un natural looking. The ones on the left look nice - See i know."
