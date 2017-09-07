BuzzFeed News

Men Apparently Have No Idea What This Hair Meme Means And Women Are Cracking Up

Men Apparently Have No Idea What This Hair Meme Means And Women Are Cracking Up

"I feel like boys don't understand this tweet and it makes me love it that much more."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on September 7, 2017, at 3:13 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Payton Hicks from Muncie, Indiana, shared these two photos of curled hair and captioned them "you vs. the girl he cheats with."

you vs. the girl he cheats with
pay10 @payt_xoxo

you vs. the girl he cheats with

Hicks, who's currently attending cosmetology school, told BuzzFeed News she was styling her roommate's hair for fun when she took before-and-after photos of her curls and came up with the joke.

"My method for curling clients' hair is creating ugly ringlet-type curls that I then brush to make beachy beautiful waves," she said. "I was laughing and joking with [my roommate] about how bad they look before I brush them."

Her tweet has gone viral, with many people laughing at its truth. But it has also seriously confused some people (a majority of them men) trying to decipher the meme.

@payt_xoxo Am confused
Iron Čeković @DemirBoolin

@payt_xoxo Am confused

@payt_xoxo I need help with this
J.a.B. @_mrbellizzi

@payt_xoxo I need help with this

I have 0 understanding https://t.co/vXzUHznYCB
Adam Pope @adampope_wg2

I have 0 understanding https://t.co/vXzUHznYCB

Some were basically doing mental aerobics to try to understand.

@payt_xoxo Wat does it mean😟
Lawrence Cimen @lorenzsimon15

@payt_xoxo Wat does it mean😟

"I think it has something to do with the curls??" one guy hypothesized.

i think it has something to do with the curls ?? https://t.co/3Oml5JzFq8
J̥ͦ W̥ͦɪʟʟʏ @j_willy99

i think it has something to do with the curls ?? https://t.co/3Oml5JzFq8

"The brown darker on the right," another tried.

@brownsugaa55 @jazzzzzk
steph @stephzapata8

@brownsugaa55 @jazzzzzk

Guys were even texting their girlfriends who retweeted @payt_xoxo's meme to find out.

@payt_xoxo hehehe
morgerzzz @morgs2132

@payt_xoxo hehehe

People (mostly women) then started mocking these guys.

@payt_xoxo All these boys :
chelseaaaa @chelseaablakeee

@payt_xoxo All these boys :

LMFAOOO all the boys in the replies so confused but us girls knowing what's up is great 😭 https://t.co/X7ct3Z85DY
shelbs 👑 @palemami

LMFAOOO all the boys in the replies so confused but us girls knowing what's up is great 😭 https://t.co/X7ct3Z85DY

your mcm doesn't understand this. https://t.co/jue8naTnhj
anna @nutellaANDpizza

your mcm doesn't understand this. https://t.co/jue8naTnhj

Someone even jokingly said they loved the tweet more for its "no-boys-allowed" filter. Jazmin Kelsey, 17, whose response tweet went mega-viral, said she loved Hicks' tweet meme because "it was not only shading boys who cheat, but also throwing it back to stiff-ass ribbon curls."

i feel like boys don't understand this tweet and it makes me love it that much more lmaooo https://t.co/51OAdnE0Qr
jaz k @jazzzzzk

i feel like boys don't understand this tweet and it makes me love it that much more lmaooo https://t.co/51OAdnE0Qr

"I also liked that it was some Morris [sic] code-type shit between the girls," she added.

Hicks admitted that she also got a good laugh at the expense of these confused guys. "It makes it more fun that all of us girls can have, like, a secret inside joke against guys, and they have no clue what it means," she said, laughing.

@payt_xoxo Can someone enlighten me
Hakka! @Nkumbi_TS

@payt_xoxo Can someone enlighten me

She said she's even had to explain it to her boyfriend and parents.

I feel like I'm looking at the same hair... https://t.co/UOu53SxfDi
wy @InsleeWyatt

I feel like I'm looking at the same hair... https://t.co/UOu53SxfDi

For men reading this post and who are still perplexed...GUESS YOU'LL NEVER KNOW. THANKS FOR YOUR CLICKS, THOUGH.

😂😂😂😂😭 if only you knew lads 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/9zJKvH9mX6
Elle @ellesutt_x

😂😂😂😂😭 if only you knew lads 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/9zJKvH9mX6

Just kidding! Not only did a handful of women explain it to some of these guys, a lot of guys (because Not All Men) figured it out on their own.

Some1 said boys don't understand this pic... shit girl on the right curls are too over done looking like she going… https://t.co/yfwxXBohWb
Champagne Papi 🍾 @Bnastyyy7

Some1 said boys don't understand this pic... shit girl on the right curls are too over done looking like she going… https://t.co/yfwxXBohWb

"The curls on the right are too tight and un natural looking. The ones on the left look nice - See i know."

@jazzzzzk @SaffronBarker The curls on the right are too tight and un natural looking. The ones on the left look nice - See i know
HCC @Hayden_Cooper98

@jazzzzzk @SaffronBarker The curls on the right are too tight and un natural looking. The ones on the left look nice - See i know

