A Drug Cartel Put A 200 Million Peso Bounty On A Police Dog Because She's Doing Such A Good Job

Sombra apparently has helped police capture at least 245 criminals.

Jorge Nieto, the director general of Colombia's national police force, Policía Nacional de Colombia, said the police has been informed that there's a hit on one of their top drug-sniffing dogs: a 6-year-old German shepherd named Sombra.

Sombra has been with the police force since she was a puppy, and her name means "shadow" in Spanish.

Sombra has sniffed out more than 2,000 kilos of cocaine hidden in suitcases, boats, and large shipments of fruit, the Associated Press reported.

She also has helped with the capture of at least 245 criminals.

The cartel is apparently so threatened by Sombra that there is an active threat to capture or kill the dog.

Earlier this year, investigators intercepted a phone call between traffickers making a threat against Sombra, the AP reported.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Policía Nacional de Colombia.