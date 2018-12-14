A Woman Made A Hilarious, Viral Movie Trailer When Her Boyfriend Didn't Text Back. She's Now Getting Real Job Offers.

Paulina discovered she may have a real knack for production.

Paulina Ramirez

A 21-year-old is going viral after she made for her boyfriend of three and a half years a video as a complete joke, and now she may even have new career opportunities. Paulina Ramirez told BuzzFeed News this all happened because her boyfriend George Giron, also 21, did not immediately text her back about plans they had to get chicken and waffles on Tuesday. George fell asleep while they were in the middle of planning, and Paulina was left hanging and hangry. "He was only asleep for an hour, but I got bored and decided to make a video that might make him chuckle," she said.

So, she made this full-fledged, professional-grade movie trailer in that hour. It's called Where The Fuck Is George? When your boyfriend doesn’t reply so you make a trailer with all the time you have on your hands

"He woke up and thought it was funny," Paulina said when George finally texted her back. She explained that she had no intention to share it publicly when she made the trailer. But it turned out so well that she decided to share it on Twitter to her 200 followers at the time. Within hours, the tweet and video went viral. It's been re-shared over 47,000 times and liked over 158,000 times. People were wildly impressed. "Dude why is this sooo good," someone tweeted. Others weren't sure whether to be scared or inspired by just how far she took it. "I’m this dramatic and creative all in one," someone joked. (Paulina wants to assure everyone she is not a "lunatic girlfriend" and that she was entirely joking — and George appreciated the joke, most importantly of all). "I think people like it so much because it’s relatable. But some people have taken it way too seriously [and ] they think I’m some possessive, lunatic girlfriend," she said. "It was honestly just a joke."

This is some ADVANCED level head assery https://t.co/St5Poh9dYI

It was a typical blip of social media fame — until Paulina said she started receiving real and serious direct messages on Twitter offering her work. "I’ve actually had some people message me wanting to pay me to edit videos for them," she said. Up until this point, she'd only used iMovie, and had never considered pursuing video production. So, she didn't feel entirely comfortable accepting a real job. "I don’t have any knowledge on how to edit videos or anything of that sort," said Paulina. "I am the least tech savvy person I know — it was all just an iMovie template." She added that her "true passion" is psychology and social work, which she's currently pursuing at California State University, Fresno. But she's now opening her mind to the possibility, she told BuzzFeed News. "Maybe I’ll consider it if I get more [work]," she said, laughing.