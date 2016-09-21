This Daughter Is Hilariously Documenting Her Mom Becoming A College Student Again

Brenda Murray

"Before, she was getting a job and taking care of me," Kitty said. (The photo above was taken right before Kitty was born.)

Now able to focus on her own passions and career, her mom recently decided to enroll full-time in school to pursue a second degree in web design.

Brenda applied and got accepted to Lake Superior State University in her hometown of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, where Kitty is starting her senior year.