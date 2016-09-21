BuzzFeed News

This Daughter Is Hilariously Documenting Her Mom Becoming A College Student Again

This Daughter Is Hilariously Documenting Her Mom Becoming A College Student Again

Brenda is the most adorably "mom" college student.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on September 21, 2016, at 3:42 p.m. ET

Meet 26-year-old Kitty Murray and her mother — and now college peer — Brenda.

Kitty told BuzzFeed News that her mom went to college for accounting more than two decades ago when she was just a toddler. Now at 48, her mom is going back, to the same school she's currently attending.

&quot;Before, she was getting a job and taking care of me,&quot; Kitty said. (The photo above was taken right before Kitty was born.)Now able to focus on her own passions and career, her mom recently decided to enroll full-time in school to pursue a second degree in web design.Brenda applied and got accepted to Lake Superior State University in her hometown of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, where Kitty is starting her senior year.
Kitty has been hilariously documenting her mom's second life as a college student on Tumblr, like sharing this "classy leather binder" she has for her notes.

And a very organized and adorable class schedule she made for herself.

So mom-like.

Brenda has taken college to the utmost adult level.

Kitty said they not only had orientation together, but they also take the same web design class and sit next to each other. "She codes a lot slower," Kitty joked. "She usually sits there and swears, and then apologizes to everyone for swearing.”

But Kitty said everyone in the class, who are all her age, are really supportive of her mom. &quot;Everyone&#x27;s been really sweet,&quot; she said of her classmates, adding that someone even told her they wished they had this kind of relationship with their mom.
Not only has Kitty embraced Brenda as a classmate, but her mom hangs out at her house on campus for lunch or in between classes.

"She lives far and I live on campus so she'll stop by my house to have lunch or use the bathroom," she said.

But the best part of all this? Ironically, Kitty is pursuing a degree in accounting, just like her mom.

"My accounting professor thinks it’s pretty funny," she said.

