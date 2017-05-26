Hillary Clinton Trolled Trump Bigly During Her Wellesley Commencement Speech

"In the years to come, there will be trolls galore online and in person... They may even call you a nasty woman."

HRC kindly thanked her alma mater for inviting her to speak, reassured students that she's "doing OK", and then wasted no time taking some jabs at President Trump.

"You may have heard that things didn't exactly go the way I planned," Clinton said, as the audience chuckled. "But you know what? I'm doing OK."

"Long walks in the woods. Organizing my closets, right?" she quipped.

Clinton then launched into a series of jokes and digs at Trump. Here is just a sampling of the shadiest comments made about the president.