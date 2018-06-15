The Betrayed Clarinetist Whose Story Went Viral Was In Amazingly Good Spirits Talking About It On BuzzFeed's Morning Show

"It was the ultimate betrayal — to be stabbed in the back but also in the heart by someone you loved." Still, Eric was able to smile and laugh through his interview on AM2DM.

In 2013, Abramovitz applied for a very prestigious and competitive two-year scholarship at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles that was worth about $50,000 a year.

After a rigorous audition process, he was one of two students to receive the award. But Abramovitz never received the exciting news.

Turns out, a girlfriend he was with at the time, another music student named Jennifer Lee, had found the acceptance email. Afraid of losing their relationship, Lee hacked into his email to intercept the offer and reject it on his behalf.

Abramovitz never knew he'd been awarded the scholarship, and that his ex-girlfriend had turned it down posing as him, until recently.

Abramovitz then sued Lee for "despicable interference in Mr. Abramovitz’s career," and on Wednesday, a judge ruled in his favor and awarded him to be paid $300,000 CAD.

"When I found out I didn't get it, it was really hard to deal with. I went through some really dark, sad, angry days," he told BuzzFeed News on Thursday.