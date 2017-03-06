People Are Praising Chance The Rapper For Donating $1 Million To Chicago Public Schools

BuzzFeed News

"Why chance doing more than the government," some are asking.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on March 6, 2017, at 4:36 p.m. ET

Chance The Rapper on Monday announced that he is donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools (CPS), while urging Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner come through with more spending on public education.

At a news conference, Chance said he met with Rauner to &quot;urge him to do his job&quot; and to &quot;honor his original commitment to provide $215 million to CPS.&quot;According to Chance, the meeting to discuss public schooling and citywide-related issues was unsuccessful. &quot;The governor gave me a lot of vague answers in our meeting and since has called me over the weekend,&quot; he told reporters. &quot;Our talks were unsuccessful. Governor Rauner still won&#x27;t commit to giving Chicago&#x27;s kids a chance without caveats or ultimatums.&quot;
Chance then announced his $1-million donation to CPS.

Corbin Reiff @CorbinReiff

"Today, I'm proud to announce that I'm donating $1 million to CPS to support arts and arithmetics programming," the rapper said as a roomful of students' faces lit up and applause broke out.

Chance said the donation was made possible from ticket sales for his upcoming tour.

When asked why he was making the donation, the rapper responded, "'Cause it's what's right."

Chance concluded his press conference by thanking his supporters — and the parents and teachers of Chicago public schooling.

Like the students in the classroom, applause broke out across the internet.

LEGEND.
Andrew Barber @fakeshoredrive

this just gave me goosebumps... NO ARTIST IN MUSIC TODAY IS DOING WHAT CHANCE IS DOING FOR THE YOUTH OF CHICAGO https://t.co/cIbYUk6Ljm
DENIS @1DENlS

THIS is leadership! Thank you @chancetherapper! https://t.co/9QVGGAylt3
Darren Johnston @DarrenEdward

And more than a few people noted that an independent musician is doing more than people in office.

Chance is trying to do more for the children of Chicago than most politicians. https://t.co/b95a1ZCjSc
Gary Parrish @GaryParrishCBS

Why chance doing more then the government https://t.co/nTxqJWJTEk
FSHOTY @AntyreonCambric

It is profoundly sad that IL politicians care so little about funding public schools that they have to get a bailout from Chance the Rapper
nathan @1YUNGSPAM

Michelle Obama thanked the rapper for giving back to his home-city. "You are an example of the power of arts education," she wrote in a tweet.

Thanks @chancetherapper for giving back to the Chicago community, which gave us so much. You are an example of the power of arts education.
Michelle Obama @MichelleObama

Civil rights activist Deray Mckesson hoped that "Chance's commitment to his hometown and to using his platform for the greater good" will inspire other non-politicians.

Chance's commitment to his hometown and to using his platform for the greater good are a model for other influencers.
deray mckesson @deray

And for folks who had purchased tickets just to attend Chance's shows — and now realizing it's helping to fund that $1 million check — 'twas all the more reason to celebrate.

When you realize that, by buying tix to @chancetherapper's upcoming tour, you just donated to public education in A… https://t.co/wae9mDAP5a
The Undefeated @TheUndefeated

People even decided to update his moniker.

Chance the Philanthropist https://t.co/oJsYgP41hx
Diamond💎 @DiamondDollazz

Chance The Mutha Fuckin Legend
Sylvia Obell @SylviaObell

UPDATE — The office of Governor Rauner sent a statement to BuzzFeed News following Chance's press conference and donation announcement.

"While the Rauners are passionate donors to our schools, individual contributions will never be enough to address the financial challenges facing CPS," Eleni Demertzis, a representative for Rauner's office responded in an email.

"It would be helpful if CPS officials came to Springfield and joined in serious good faith discussions about the long-term stability of all of our schools.”

