"Him: Wyd. Me: Breathing. Him: Without me????"

To make a long story very short: Last week, a guy she was casually texting had sent her this infamous line — that I'd confidently conjecture a lot of women have received, and can understand without even needing to know the full context.

Ravii explained to BuzzFeed News that she and this guy had been talking about an issue at work, when he suddenly, with one text, made it flirty (and about him).

"The overall conversation was about some issue he had [at work]. And I mentioned that I had that issue too," she said.

When she then got the wink-y "without me?" response, she said, "I was laughing and rolled my eyes."