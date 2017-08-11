BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Man Sent This Woman A "Without Me?" Text That People Instantly And Hilariously Understood

news / trending

A Man Sent This Woman A "Without Me?" Text That People Instantly And Hilariously Understood

"Him: Wyd. Me: Breathing. Him: Without me????"

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 11, 2017, at 3:20 p.m. ET

This is 20-year-old Ravii from Lansing, Michigan.

Ravii

To make a long story very short: Last week, a guy she was casually texting had sent her this infamous line — that I'd confidently conjecture a lot of women have received, and can understand without even needing to know the full context.

Ravii

For example:

"Wyd"
"I'm taking a shower"
"Without me? 🙈🙈🙈🙈😏😏😏😏"

Ravii explained to BuzzFeed News that she and this guy had been talking about an issue at work, when he suddenly, with one text, made it flirty (and about him).

"The overall conversation was about some issue he had [at work]. And I mentioned that I had that issue too," she said.

When she then got the wink-y "without me?" response, she said, "I was laughing and rolled my eyes."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravii thought the text was all too familiar, so she shared it online, where it's been retweeted a bunch.

This is why i dont give out my number to men anymore
ravii @ravii97

This is why i dont give out my number to men anymore

Reply Retweet Favorite

But what is perhaps more revealing and hilarious is a bunch of strangers immediately made guesses at what was said before the guy wrote "about me?" with flirty emojis.

@ravii97 "I'm about to go shower" was the message before that one huh lol
Gurpuneet Singh @GurpuneetSingh

@ravii97 "I'm about to go shower" was the message before that one huh lol

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ravii97 Did you say you were about to take a shower?
Hammy @hamzadawud

@ravii97 Did you say you were about to take a shower?

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of women (and men) did not even need to know the context. They just...knew.

@ravii97 There's guys that still actually say that...
Sandra @SandrAboutaleb

@ravii97 There's guys that still actually say that...

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@ravii97 Hate this shit w passion
Carin⚜️💛 @carinrin_

@ravii97 Hate this shit w passion

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ravii97 Yooooooooooooooooooo! That's a fuckboyyyyyyyy!! AHAHAHAHAHAHAH!😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭🐨
joshua @jrcmpo

@ravii97 Yooooooooooooooooooo! That's a fuckboyyyyyyyy!! AHAHAHAHAHAHAH!😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭🐨

Reply Retweet Favorite

Women shared their own examples of "without me" texts they'd received.

@ravii97 I posted a story on my snap saying it was nap time and not 1, not 2, but 3 dudes said "without me" or some… https://t.co/xQLDHzcENH
Mrs. Báez @pnutbuttrlover

@ravii97 I posted a story on my snap saying it was nap time and not 1, not 2, but 3 dudes said "without me" or some… https://t.co/xQLDHzcENH

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ravii97 Lol girl same
Cass @Cass_Chap

@ravii97 Lol girl same

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It very soon became its own meme.

Him: wyd Me: breathing Him: https://t.co/jmaUljorpb
Shawnee Easton @Yes_Indee_d

Him: wyd Me: breathing Him: https://t.co/jmaUljorpb

Reply Retweet Favorite
Him: wyd? Me: at church Him: https://t.co/lZ3N2vqO1K
mar 🥐 @fierceomarrrr

Him: wyd? Me: at church Him: https://t.co/lZ3N2vqO1K

Reply Retweet Favorite
me: i’m laying down, i’m bouta take a shower, im watching tv, i’m going to sleep, i’m leaving, i’m about to kill my… https://t.co/bdrqtpWcGf
freshprincess @killaRih

me: i’m laying down, i’m bouta take a shower, im watching tv, i’m going to sleep, i’m leaving, i’m about to kill my… https://t.co/bdrqtpWcGf

Reply Retweet Favorite

"You don't give out numbers without me????"

@ravii97 You don't give out numbers without me? 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🐒🙊
Milap @m3jstile

@ravii97 You don't give out numbers without me? 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🐒🙊

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"You lmao without me??????"

@ravii97 You lmao without me? 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈😤😞👎😋😎
Milap @m3jstile

@ravii97 You lmao without me? 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈😤😞👎😋😎

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ravii said she first shared the text for a good laugh. But all the responses have her truly cracking up and appreciating the support.

Any dude that use, "🙈" is a boy, not a man. https://t.co/VUjupYJmsV
notliluzivert++ @keybladexxx

Any dude that use, "🙈" is a boy, not a man. https://t.co/VUjupYJmsV

Reply Retweet Favorite
You was laying down , eating, taking a shower lol which one ? https://t.co/DlNl6mcedE
⚜️sainJP👔 @LoveJP__

You was laying down , eating, taking a shower lol which one ? https://t.co/DlNl6mcedE

Reply Retweet Favorite

"He's a grown man who should know how to properly talk to women," Ravii advised. 🙈🙈🙈🙈😏😏😏😏

Ravii
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT