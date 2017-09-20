People Are Calling This YouTuber's Pranks A Public Nuisance And Just Downright Lame
Many believe Lil Skitzz's videos are an excuse to be "rude" to strangers and service workers. Lil Skitzz responded to the criticisms, telling BuzzFeed News, "They got inconvenienced for one minute — What’s one minute?"
"Lil Skitzz" is a 23-year-old Canadian social media personality who has a self-described "Pranks, Social Experiments & Comedy Skits" channel on YouTube that's garnered a small handful of followers.
Recently, one of his videos and "pranks" pissed off a lot of people. In a video posted to his Twitter in late August, he attempts to sleep on the conveyer belt at a Wal-Mart in the Toronto area.
Over the last two weeks, the video has drawn a lot of backlash and criticisms from people who simply do not see any humor in the stunt.
Especially when Twitter user @MrGoodBeard_ reacted to Lil Skitzz' tweet/video by simply saying, "This is not comedy." The response has gone viral with over 21,000 retweets.
Many voiced their concerns for the employees and customers in the video, who were highly inconvenienced for a joke. "This is really rude and in all honesty sad to see," one person wrote. "Look at the cashier who works there."
Many others were just confused and unamused.
Lil Skitzz has since responded to the criticisms of how he disrupted Wal-Mart workers and shoppers, telling BuzzFeed News the video was "only one minute" long.
The Wal-Mart "prank" led these people to other videos posted on Lil Skitzz' social media accounts — including a recent one where he steals gas from a woman.
The video ends in physical confrontation, as the angered woman attempts to retrieve the pump back from him.
Another "prank" posted last week shows Skitzz and some friends running up on an attendant at a gas station who fell asleep, and waking him up by saying someone stole gas on his watch.
A lot of folks are quite amused by his stunts.
However, new audiences are not entertained.
One person believes the backlash has been more of a pile-on effect than anything.
Lil Skitzz said his videos are intended to be "ridiculous." He's not only unfazed by the negative responses, he said his "pranks" are going to get more elaborate. It's all part of a bigger "plan", he said, although he said he cannot divulge what that is at the moment.
In a now-deleted tweet from last week, Lil Skitzz wrote, "These salty ass retail workers in my DMs...clearly you plan on making a career outta being a Walmart employee.. that's why you mad."
