A Book Found In An Urban Outfitters About Freeing “Yourself From Plastic” Waste Seems To Be Packaged In Plastic

really enjoying the fact that urban outfitters decided to wrap this book in plastic

A viral tweet from user @sarahlostctrl holding a book supplied by Urban Outfitters about limiting plastic waste is being called out...because it appears to be wrapped in plastic. The optics have caused a lot of confusion and discussion online.

The book, published by Seven Dials, a nonfiction subsector of Orion Publishing Group based in the UK, is called F**k Plastic: 101 Ways to Free Yourself From Plastic and Save the World.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Twitter user, who shared the tweet over a week ago.

In response to people tagging and calling on Urban Outfitters to address the issue, the company told BuzzFeed News it is aiming to “remove the use of unnecessary plastic” in its distribution channels.

“As a brand we are moving as quickly as possible to remove the use of unnecessary plastic in our shipping and distribution processes, while also protecting products from being damaged in transit,” a representative wrote in a statement Tuesday.

BuzzFeed News reached back out to Urban Outfitters asking if it’s taking any direct action about the book in question. It has not yet responded.

However, the issue seems to have been consistently brought up over the past few years that the book has been in circulation — before it got to Urban Outfitters.