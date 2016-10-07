BuzzFeed News

People Are Making Up Hilarious Flavors After Ben & Jerry's Black Lives Matter Statement

"White Tear-amisu."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on October 7, 2016, at 1:12 p.m. ET

As you may or may not be aware, Ben & Jerry's recently released a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

benjerry.com

You can read it all here, including a Ben & Jerry's explanation and breakdown of systemic racism.

There were mixed reactions, with some saying they're now going to boycott the brand, but a lot of people applauded their message.

Twitter: @babequality

Amid these conversations, however, something magical happened. People started playfully clowning Ben & Jerry's social awareness with new ice cream flavor suggestions.

Twitter: @HeadphoneJones_
Twitter: @VisionPoet
And just like that, the #BenAndJerrysNewFlavor hashtag took off.

Twitter: @lazylinejane
Twitter: @Joy_SaidIt
Twitter: @MichellCClark

It instantly started trending nationwide.

twitter.com
Pun level: 💯

Twitter: @Bruh_ManD
Twitter: @ma_jess_tic
Twitter: @lisadalamest

For ice cream, people had no chill (thank you, thank you, hold your applause 'til the end).

Twitter: @HellbergMusic
Twitter: @sahluwal
Twitter: @awebbiz
Twitter: @EricWolfson
Twitter: @neontaster
Twitter: @305ALLtheWAY

You guys.

Twitter: @karyewest
Twitter: @jananamirah

DONE.

Twitter: @nuffsaidNY
