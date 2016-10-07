People Are Making Up Hilarious Flavors After Ben & Jerry's Black Lives Matter Statement
"White Tear-amisu."
As you may or may not be aware, Ben & Jerry's recently released a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
There were mixed reactions, with some saying they're now going to boycott the brand, but a lot of people applauded their message.
Amid these conversations, however, something magical happened. People started playfully clowning Ben & Jerry's social awareness with new ice cream flavor suggestions.
And just like that, the #BenAndJerrysNewFlavor hashtag took off.
It instantly started trending nationwide.
Pun level: 💯
For ice cream, people had no chill (thank you, thank you, hold your applause 'til the end).
You guys.
DONE.
-
