People Are Claiming This Asian-American Doctor Who Took A Knee Is Too Privileged To Speak Out

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

The doctor called the president's comments a "suppression of people's First Amendment rights" and he was baffled by how they contrast his remarks after the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Back then, he hemmed and hawed about condemning white supremacy. But now when black athletes engage in peaceful protest, he gives the most forceful and vulgar condemnation of his entire presidency," he said.