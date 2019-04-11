Arielle Charnas, the influencer and blogger behind the wildly successful blog-turned–fashion line Something Navy, is currently engaged in a public and ongoing beef with equally successful and popular Instagram account Diet Prada. It all started with a headband design.



Diet Prada is watchdog account that regularly posts designs it accuses of being copied. On Tuesday, it accused Charnas of ripping off a Prada headband for her Something Navy line at Nordstrom.



"We saw you dodging mentioning @prada as the obvious inspo for the padded headbands in your @somethingnavy collection with @nordstrom lol. We get it...not everyone has $240 to spend on one," they wrote. They also clarified that Prada did not invent the style of headband, but that the luxury brand "revived" it.



Diet Prada, which has 1.2 million followers, then took the opportunity to continue dunking on Charnas by featuring other side-by-side photos of shoe designs they said she copied.

Their Instagram has already been liked over 30,000 times. At first, avid followers and other watchdog fashion justice warriors rallied behind the accusations. They were fed up with influencers "who start their own lines by copying others," as one commenter wrote.



"Wtf do any of the girls offer creatively????" another said about Charnas. "Entitled white girls are a snooze."





Very quickly, however, the matter grew bigger than the original accusation at hand. On Wednesday, Charnas decided to respond to Diet Prada — but not necessarily to the actual plagiarism accusation.



The blogger shared a series of Instagram stories to call out the vicious attacks she's been getting since Diet Prada shared their post.



She circled a number of comments calling her "ugly" and several threats to her life. One especially cruel comment she highlighted brought her young daughter into the controversy. She tagged @diet_prada in all of them. "You should be ashamed of yourselves," she then added in an IG Story press release directed at the account.

Charnas was not done. In another story, she wrote a long message to Diet Prada, accusing them of "creat[ing] the most negative platform on planet Earth to rally up animals like this."



She then defended herself, saying she simply took "inspiration from street style and runway" and "add[ed] twists to it" to provide products to her followers "who may not be able to afford the trendy, high-end pieces."



Charnas, who also has 1.2 million followers, went on to say Diet Prada had intentionally incited their "gang" to harass her and her family.

Instagram / @ariellecharnas

At this point, Charnas' fans began defending her on Diet Prada's posts.



They claimed their original copycat accusation argument was weak, and even if she did take the design, one person said, "it's obviously not your job to post bad comments about a influencer who's simply trying to manage her job."



Others simply tried to call for an end to the "vitriol."



Diet Prada supporters then took to Charnas' Instagram account to accuse her of attempting to divert the spotlight off of her.



One person commented that it was "hysterical" that Charnas — who they characterized as "a woman who has clearly had everything handed to her on a silver platter" — is accusing @diet_prada of creating a "toxic culture."



"What's toxic is her lack of accountability. She's teaching all of her followers that you can just point the finger & wont have to answer for your wrongdoings," they said.



Another person chimed in to say that it was not Diet Prada's fault for the harassment she's getting. "They can't control what people say after reading their posts," they argued.





If you think it ends here, you may have underestimated just how petty and passive aggressive (or downright aggressive) this can get.



Diet Prada then shared their own lengthy, exhaustive Instagram Story press release in response. "@ariellecharnas, the fragility of equating criticism with hate is not a good look," it began.



The long text went on to read that while the account does not condone the types of sadistic messages Charnas is receiving, they are "not down for deflecting the issue" and blaming them for internet trolls.



The account stated that they take action against trolls on their own page, like deleting comments that "crosses that line."



They then called Charnas out for calling their followers "animals" and returned the accusation that she was "putting down" someone because of it.





Instagram / @diet_prada