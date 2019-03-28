The alleged scammer’s stylist, Anastasia Walker, told BuzzFeed News that she could not yet reveal exactly how she was getting paid.

Richard Drew / AP

The trial for Anna Sorokin, AKA Anna Delvey, the woman who galavanted around NYC pretending to be a wealthy German heiress, began Wednesday. And if you’re wondering how the alleged scam artist could afford to show up in court looking stylish as hell, it’s because she’s working with a celebrity stylist.

The stylist, a 30-year-old NYC professional named Anastasia Walker, confirmed her working relationship with Sorokin in an interview with BuzzFeed News, saying their exact business relationship is “being arranged” and “in progress.” GQ writer Rachel Tashjian first reported that Walker had teamed up with Sorokin.



While Walker could not yet reveal the details of their arrangement to BuzzFeed News, she confirmed that she is getting paid for the job.



Walker, who’s styled for a roster of celebrity clients like T-Pain, Courtney Love, and G-Eazy, is expected to dress Sorokin every day she’s to appear in court. Sorokin is facing 10 counts of committing or attempting to commit theft or grand larceny.

Richard Drew / AP

“I think we’ll have a long-standing relationship as far as it allows,” said the freelance stylist. She and Sorokin were introduced by a mutual friend, and Sorokin has called her on the phone to discuss some fashion plans together. She also said she has no qualms about her association with the woman whom prosecutors say scammed financial institutions, hotels, and everyday people out of tens of thousands of dollars at a time in 2016.



“People are people. I have a good reputation. That doesn’t bother me,” Walker said about her client.



“It’s funny,” she ultimately characterized her involvement with Sorokin.

“I will say obviously there are challenges to styling someone who’s currently incarcerated — there’s a lot imitations to what you can and cannot wear in court,” Walker added. And her week has seemingly paid off. Sorokin’s court appearance ~lewks~ already have their own Instagram account. People online are calling her court aesthetics iconic. When asked what she has planned stylewise for the rest of Sorokin’s days in court, Walker told BuzzFeed News everyone will have to wait and see.



BuzzFeed News has reached out to Sorokin’s lawyer for additional comment.