Kieron Christian Graham

Graham told BuzzFeed News his adoptive parents always tried to keep him and his other siblings informed about their birth families.

Growing up, he knew his birth mother and father's first names and that his birth mother had another child named "Vincent."

"I periodically would look for them and check on Facebook, but I never knew their last name so it was always hard," Graham said.

For Christmas this year, his parents gifted him and all of his siblings with their own Ancestry DNA kits.