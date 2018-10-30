Actor William Daniels, AKA Mr. Feeny From "Boy Meets World," Foiled A Burglary In His Home

William Daniels, the 91-year-old actor most famously known for his role as Mr. Feeny on the ’90s ABC sitcom Boy Meets World, foiled a burglary in his home in Los Angeles.

The LAPD told BuzzFeed News that officers responded to a call at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday about an intruder attempting to break into Daniels' residence. The actor's wife was also reportedly in the home at the time.

LAPD spokesperson Rosario Herrera said there was no further information to release about the attempted burglary, but added that no one was hurt.

In a statement from Daniels' publicist to ABC7, the actor "frightened" the intruder by reacting swiftly and turning on the lights in his home when a backdoor was forced open.

"Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person, and the LAPD quickly responded," the publicist added. "They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Daniels' team for more information.

Herrera told BuzzFeed News that no arrest was made at the scene, and that the suspect is still at large.