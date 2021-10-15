A Viral TikTok Can Be The First Step Of Real Policy Changes — But It Is Only A First Step

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here .

Anna Sacks had been running educational programs on how to reduce waste in New York City, working closely with various environmental coalitions. But the 30-year-old is now channeling that advocacy work on her social media. Over the weekend, she posted a TikTok that not only broke through the public consciousness but also inspired an actual (however incremental) policy change.

Sacks filmed an “unboxing” video where she showed off a haul of Coach purses and other goods that were slashed. She claimed in her video that these were pieces of unwanted merchandise that the company couldn’t get rid of, and thereby were slashed by Coach employees so they could be marked as damaged goods for a tax write-off. Sacks then pointed to the hypocrisy of the company proclaiming to care about sustainability. Coach even touts a repairs program that Sacks said in her TikTok she’ll be taking advantage of by dropping off bags the company apparently destroyed itself. The video gained so much attention and fervent responses from TikTok users that Coach was forced to respond. The company pledged to stop destroying “unsalable” products.

This might sound like a fitting response from a large corporation, but there are subtleties to this language. Coach announced this week that it has “now ceased destroying in-store returns of damaged, defective, worn and otherwise unsalable goods.” When I talked to Sacks, she pointed out that there are a host of other reasons companies like Coach can continue to justify damaging their inventory — “If stitching is not up to standard, if a bag in a store is scratched, if it’s a style that might not sell” she listed as just a few examples.

I reached out to Coach representatives to ask them to clarify what exactly constitutes “unsalable” goods and if they’ll be ceasing this practice for other circumstances too. I’ve not yet heard back from the company.

Sacks told me she’s surprised, but overall pleased, that her TikTok inspired a “tipping point” for change. She also credits the herds of engaged people sharing the post widely and tagging Coach.

“I actually made a similar video last year that didn’t blow up; it didn’t make waves or cause any changes. It showed images of Coach destroying merchandise contrasting with what it said on its website and reports,” she said. “It was a stronger video [this time around] having the actual merchandise in hand.”

She also said that the TikTok may have struck at a time when a lot more people are “grasp[ing] the severity” of climate change by experiencing the effects first hand.

“Maybe in the past year we’ve seen more of the physical effects of the climate crisis. We experienced Hurricane Ida in New York City, the flooding, heat waves, flood … All these climate events that people have to admit are unprecedented. These are exceptional.”

On Tuesday, Coach released a very June 2020 statement on Instagram. “We are committed to sustainability,” its slideshow post began.