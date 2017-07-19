BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Puppy Took Her Owner Out For A Walk And What A Strong, Independent Woofer She Is

news

This Puppy Took Her Owner Out For A Walk And What A Strong, Independent Woofer She Is

"Come along, hoomin!"

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 19, 2017, at 1:24 p.m. ET

This is 19-year-old Chasitee Cooper from Houston. And that's her 4-month-old puppy, Diamond.

Chasitee Cooper
Chasitee Cooper

Cooper says she'll often let Diamond roam freely on their walks, sans leash. But on Sunday, because other dogs were out in their neighborhood, she decided to keep her on her pink leash.

Diamond has been having a harder time adjusting to walking on a leash, Cooper told BuzzFeed News. &quot;She wouldn&#x27;t walk at first,&quot; she said.
Chasitee Cooper

Diamond has been having a harder time adjusting to walking on a leash, Cooper told BuzzFeed News.

"She wouldn't walk at first," she said.

(This line is just an excuse to include another photo of Diamond, tbqh — enjoy.)

Chasitee Cooper

Anyway, on Sunday while they were on their walk, Diamond at first refused to walk with a leash on. "After telling her to 'come on' a thousand times, she just grabbed the leash in her mouth and started walking," Cooper said. Diamond started walking her.

She thinks she's walking me I'm convinced
TheHairLady @love_chasitee

She thinks she's walking me I'm convinced

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wow. Much strong woman, very independence!

Cooper recorded the moment and shared it on social media, where it's been retweeted over 53,000 times.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it's just...very good content and brings much joy to distressed strangers on internet.

@love_chasitee @jeremyykwan @yoonglovesboobs look at this responsible doggo walking his owner 😭
krystle @KrystleKoh

@love_chasitee @jeremyykwan @yoonglovesboobs look at this responsible doggo walking his owner 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
i'm crying bruh i love dogs so much https://t.co/gXTFXFuPfL
madelyn 🌻 @maddyxpeterson

i'm crying bruh i love dogs so much https://t.co/gXTFXFuPfL

Reply Retweet Favorite
Puppies are the only pure thing left in the world. https://t.co/GR7lvxgn1d
Erin Ruberry @erinruberry

Puppies are the only pure thing left in the world. https://t.co/GR7lvxgn1d

Reply Retweet Favorite
@love_chasitee @sstefunnyy She's doing a great job
NO I.D. @DiveLikeRonaldo

@love_chasitee @sstefunnyy She's doing a great job

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper said Diamond (our "independent queen of feminism") has been empowered to walk her owner every time since.

Oh look at this independent queen of feminism https://t.co/92Kroz2uue
sac @SACOFCASH

Oh look at this independent queen of feminism https://t.co/92Kroz2uue

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Get in, hoomin...

@love_chasitee @roryhaspowers 'come along, hoomin'
Jen Simpkins @itsJenSim

@love_chasitee @roryhaspowers 'come along, hoomin'

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We're going walking." —Diamond, 2017

Chasitee Cooper
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT