A Person Has Been Corrected After Claiming Women Only Use 7 Tampons A Period Cycle And They Should Stop "Whining" About The Costs

A comment from a Facebook user has been heavily criticized online because the user claimed women only use 7 tampons per period cycle, and only require 90 tampons "max" per year.

The commenter asserts a series of false and flagrant claims about women and period products in an effort to tell women to "stop whining" about the cost of tampons. "This isn't a first world problem," they wrote.

The screenshot appears to have been shared by the Facebook group PinkNews, where 28-year-old Ash of Galway, Ireland, told BuzzFeed News she first saw it. She then shared it on Twitter, where it's gone viral.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to PinkNews.

Ash said she was in "total disbelief" when she came across the comment "that someone could be so wrong, so confident in their wrongness, and so condescending to boot."

"So, the average period is between 10-35 ml of blood, each tampon holds about 5 ml, so 7 tampons per cycle," the user wrote. "Lets be generous and say 10 for those ladies with an extra juicy uterine lining. 9 periods per year = 90 tampons max."

"Cut down on your starbucks venti frapps and stop whining," they concluded their comment.

While the user's name has been blurred, Ash said she is "certain it was a cis man" who shared these loose statistics. "No person who menstruates would say such things," she added.

Others online, many of them women, were profoundly confused and angered by the person's calculations.