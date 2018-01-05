A Leaked Video Shows Popular YouTuber Jake Paul Dropping The N-Word Several Times In A "Freestyle Rap"

It's not the first, or second, or third time Jake and his older brother Logan Paul have been criticized for their actions privately and in public.

He later raps, "I whip it like my nigga Richie Vetter, he make the pussy so wet it gets wetter."

According to TMZ, the "freestyle rap" over a Rae Sremmurd beat took place near Palm Springs, California. Seconds into the video Jake is heard dropping lyrics like "little-ass niggas."

Jake is the younger brother of Logan Paul, who's now infamously known as the YouTuber who filmed, shared, then deleted the so-called suicide forest video . It is unclear if YouTube has penalized Paul for the video in any way.

People on social media are tweeting #JakePaulIsOverParty to ask others to stop supporting them.

This newest revelation has only added to the growing backlash against the Paul brothers and their lucrative YouTube brands and businesses.

Jeff Cyrus, a 30-year-old YouTuber and self-proclaimed “influencer," claimed to be the owner of the leaked video.

Cyrus, who goes by the pseudonym “J. Cyrus”, told BuzzFeed News the video was recorded in April 2015 during the Coachella music festival — not last year, as TMZ originally reported. Cyrus showed a BuzzFeed News reporter a phone with the video, showing the date and location that matches up with Coachella 2015.

Cyrus said he heard Paul use the n-word seven times within the duration of his “freestyle" during an event for “children influencers."

"I felt weird being there,” Cyrus said, noting his age, so he went outside and laid in a hammock that he’d brought with him to the music festival. That’s when he overheard Paul utter the n-word repeatedly and began recording on his phone.

“I thought ‘no one’s going to believe me, this kid is using the word so gratuitously’, so I filmed it,” Cyrus said. He said he later approached Paul about the racial slur and told him that he needed to “delete that word” from his vocabulary. Paul, he recalled, responded with some “juvenile BS."

“I look like the bad guy ‘cause I was some old idiot at an event for children,” Cyrus said. “I didn’t think anything of [the video]. It sat on my phone. I just didn’t delete it.”

When he came across the TMZ article Friday, Cyrus said he “instantly knew it was mine," but was baffled by how the outlet obtained it. Cyrus recalled sending the video to three of his friends several months ago, who he believes sent it to some of their friends at the time. He suspected one of them then sold it to TMZ in the midst of Logan Paul’s “suicide forest” video scandal.

At the time, Cyrus and his friends thought sharing it publicly would not do much to tarnish Paul’s public image.

“Look. You’re idolizing a false prophet who’s molding you into a bad person if you start to think the way they think,” Cyrus said.