A Guy Created His Own Pornhub Channel And Has Been Sharing Hilariously Wholesome And Uplifting Videos

Over the past week and month, people online have noticed a channel on Pornhub that is unlike the others.



One man has been recording videos of himself fully-clothed performing extremely wholesome and SFW acts, like "I Deliver You A Pizza And Don't Put My Weiner In It."



Ryan Creamer, a 26-year-old comic and writer for College Humor, has been quietly uploading videos to his Pornhub account for his own amusement. He hoped users of the massively popular porn-sharing website could stumble upon his videos as a break and a departure from the usual content on the site.



Creamer told BuzzFeed News — well, he was a bit embarrassed and reluctant to tell us — the channel started in October one evening when he was browsing Pornhub for porn. He then happened to scroll to the bottom of one page and noticed a "Work For Us" option.



"I clicked and learned anyone can get verified. You just submit a picture of your face with a piece of paper with your name on it," said Creamer. "Once they verify who you are, they verify your account, and then I posted my first video."

His Pornhub channel has been discovered and has gone viral across social media. Creamer has been impressed with how accepting the real porn stars and sex industry workers have been toward him.



"Every person who works in the porn and sex industry has been kind to me, which is really, really cool," he said.



"Two days ago a guy on Twitter was like 'Hey Sex Twitter, I want you to meet Ryan,' and tagged my handle."



Creamer said he's pleased that his earnest videos are being accepted with earnest.



"It can come across like I’m making fun of sex workers, but everyone who is in this industry has been so, so nice. That’s made me feel really good," he added.

