Four White Supremacists Have Been Charged For Their Role In The Charlottesville Unite The Right Rally

Neo-Nazi, alt-right, and white supremacist protesters encircle counterprotesters at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville on Aug. 11, 2017.

Four members of a white supremacist group were arrested Tuesday in connection with federal charges stemming from the violence at the Unite the Right rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year, federal authorities announced.

The four men are believed to be “members or associates” of the Rise Above Movement (RAM), described by an FBI agent in a criminal complaint as a "militant white supremacist organization based in Southern California."

The individuals, who allegedly flew in from the West Coast to attend the rally, were identified as Cole White, Michael Miselis, Benjamin Daley, and Thomas Gillen. All four were charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the federal riots statute and one count of violating the federal riots statute.

The Unite the Right rally captured international headlines as violence broke out between various white supremacist groups and protesters in Charlottesville over the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Heather Heyer was killed when a car allegedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr., 21, drove into a group of counterprotesters, resulting in more than 30 others being injured. Fields was indicted in June on 30 counts, including a hate crime act that resulted in Heyer's death.

Tuesday’s charges were not related to the death of Heyer.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI gathered information on the group from the internet, including their "publicly viewable Twitter page," where the group "posts photos of themselves posing shirtless and wearing skull half masks."