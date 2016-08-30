White Lives Matter Has Been Designated A Hate Group
The Southern Poverty Law Center is adding the group to its hate map.
White Lives Matter, a group born out of opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement that believes a white genocide is occurring, has been classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The SPLC, a nonprofit civil rights organization that classifies and tracks hate groups, will add White Lives Matter to its "hate map": a nationwide catalog of groups that includes, but is not limited to, neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, anti-immigrant groups, anti-Muslim groups, and Holocaust deniers.
SPLC has currently located and classified 892 hate groups operating in the US, and will add White Lives Matter to the hate map in next year’s update.
The group claims that white Americans are facing a genocide because of “world immigration, integration by force, and 24/7 race mixing propaganda,” according to its website. The group also claims it doesn't host a white supremacist website because “it doesn’t advocate the idea that Whites should rule over any other group.”
In a statement sent to BuzzFeed News, the group said its designation was ultimately because of an "ulterior motive and the political ideology known as Talmudic Zionism."
The statement added that the group is about "recognizing the contributions that people of European descent have made to civilization" and that its members "reject the notion that it is morally wrong for people of European descent to love and support their own race."
The statement also said that the group wants immigrants coming to the US to "meet a minimum IQ requirement of 100, and should not be allowed to come to Western countries and get paid to not work."
In August, people identifying as White Lives Matter members waving confederate flags, some armed with guns, protested outside the Houston headquarters of the NAACP.
"What we've seen are a few toothless rednecks standing in front an NAACP building holding a #WhiteLivesMatter banner," the group's statement said. "While distasteful by any measure, this is hardly justification to issue a blanket statement about White Lives Matter being a hate group."
Ken Reed, a White Lives Matter member involved in the protest, told the Houston Chronicle, “We came out here to protest against the NAACP and their failure in speaking out against the atrocities that organizations like Black Lives Matter and other pro-black organizations have caused the attack and killing of white police officers, the burning down of cities and things of that nature."
Reed also told the Houston Chronicle that that confederate flags at the protest outside of the NAACP headquarters had “nothing to do with racism on our part."
"We're proud to be Southern. It has all to do about heritage, nothing to do with hate," he added.
In addition to the confederate flags, other members held a sign with the phrase “14 words,” a white supremacist slogan that reads: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."
The SPLC claims that one of the leaders of White Lives Matter is Rebecca Barnette — the 40-year-old vice president of women’s wing of the skinhead group, Aryan Strikeforce. Barnette, the SPLC said, also has a prominent position with the nation's largest neo-Nazi group, the National Socialist Movement.
The White Lives Matter website has sections on Islam containing videos that promote ideas that are anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim in nature.
Another section, labeled Zionism, contains a video called “How Zionists Divide and Conquer.” And another section, called “Nuffins,” said that “Blacks have the same problems with crime, poverty, and illegitimacy everywhere they go in the world.”
The word “nuffins” appears to be a shortened from the racist phrase “dindu nuffin,” a phonetic variation of the words “didn’t do nothing.” The racist term — originating online during the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri — derives from the notion that black people who were killed by police did not commit a crime, or deserve to be shot, or “did not do anything.”
