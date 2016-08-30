White Lives Matter Has Been Designated A Hate Group

The Southern Poverty Law Center is adding the group to its hate map.

White Lives Matter, a group born out of opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement that believes a white genocide is occurring, has been classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The SPLC, a nonprofit civil rights organization that classifies and tracks hate groups, will add White Lives Matter to its "hate map": a nationwide catalog of groups that includes, but is not limited to, neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, anti-immigrant groups, anti-Muslim groups, and Holocaust deniers.

SPLC has currently located and classified 892 hate groups operating in the US, and will add White Lives Matter to the hate map in next year’s update.

The group claims that white Americans are facing a genocide because of “world immigration, integration by force, and 24/7 race mixing propaganda,” according to its website. The group also claims it doesn't host a white supremacist website because “it doesn’t advocate the idea that Whites should rule over any other group.”

In a statement sent to BuzzFeed News, the group said its designation was ultimately because of an "ulterior motive and the political ideology known as Talmudic Zionism."

The statement added that the group is about "recognizing the contributions that people of European descent have made to civilization" and that its members "reject the notion that it is morally wrong for people of European descent to love and support their own race."

The statement also said that the group wants immigrants coming to the US to "meet a minimum IQ requirement of 100, and should not be allowed to come to Western countries and get paid to not work."

In August, people identifying as White Lives Matter members waving confederate flags, some armed with guns, protested outside the Houston headquarters of the NAACP.

"What we've seen are a few toothless rednecks standing in front an NAACP building holding a #WhiteLivesMatter banner," the group's statement said. "While distasteful by any measure, this is hardly justification to issue a blanket statement about White Lives Matter being a hate group."

