US Reaches Goal Of Resettling 10,000 Syrian Refugees Ahead Of Schedule

U.S. Ambassador to Jordan Alice Wells, top left, poses for a photo with Syrian refugee Ahmad al-Abboud and his family at in Amman, Jordan before being resettled in the US.

The Obama administration will reach its goal of resettling 10,000 Syrian refugees in the US a month ahead of schedule, officials announced Monday.

“On behalf of the president and his administration, I extend the warmest of welcomes to each and every one of our Syrian arrivals, as well as the many other refugees resettled this year from all over the world,” National Security Adviser Susan Rice said in a statement.

The10,000th Syrian refugee "will arrive this afternoon,” the statement added.



In September 2015, the Obama administration announced that it planned to resettle more refugees from Syria as the conflict and resulting refugee crisis dragged on into its fifth year.

The United Nations had registered 4.8 million Syrian refugees as of Aug. 16 — the vast majority of which reside in neighboring countries.