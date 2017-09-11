This New York City Rescue Team Held A Moving Tribute For 9/11 Victims While Doing Hurricane Relief

The specialized search and rescue team, consisting of New York City police officers and firefighters, are in Puerto Rico to help with rescue efforts after Hurricane Irma.

Over 1,500 miles away from home, New York City police officers and firefighters conducting hurricane rescue operations in Puerto Rico paid their respects to those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001 on Monday morning.

The group, part of the Special Operations division consisting of police officer and firefighters specialized in search and rescue — and known as New York Task Force-1 — was in Puerto Rico to help with rescue efforts following Hurricane Irma's path of destruction through the Caribbean islands.

Two weeks ago, they were in Texas to help with those affected by Hurricane Harvey. And now, on the 16th anniversary of 9/11, the group found itself on another hurricane-related rescue mission.

The group has been deployed to numerous natural disasters, including conducting rescue operations after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

