The Uber Driver Allegedly Groped By Jameis Winston Says His Apology "Needs Some Work"

The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for three games for allegedly groping a woman in 2016.

"My experience should highlight the importance of believing women when we have the courage to come forward about sexual assault," she said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "Perhaps that night could have been prevented if others had been believed before me."

The Uber driver allegedly groped by NFL star Jameis Winston issued a statement on the importance of believing women reporting sexual misconduct, a day after the football league suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for three games.

An exclusive statement from the former Uber driver Kate, after the NFL issued a 3 game suspension for QB Jameis Winston for touching her “in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent.” https://t.co/mbIcXla4fD

The driver previously told BuzzFeed News she was hailed to the lively party scene of downtown Scottsdale, Arizona, to pick Winston up around 2 a.m. on March 13, 2016. She filed a complaint with Uber soon after the ride, writing that “apparently a big athlete in the nfl” reached over “and put his fingers on my crotch.”



As a result of the complaint, Uber suspended Winston's account.



The NFL's suspension came after officials determined the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner violated the league's personal conduct policy, the NFL said in a statement.

The quarterback had denied the allegation, which was first reported by BuzzFeed News in November.

In a statement Thursday, Winston did not deny the allegation, but apologized to the driver "for the position I put you in."

"I'm glad to see the NFL discipline Jameis Winston," the driver said in her statement. "I do appreciate his apology even if it needs some work."