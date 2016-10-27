117 Oil Pipeline Protesters Arrested In North Dakota As Authorities Clear Camp

Mike McCleary / The Bismarck Tribune via AP

For the last two months, protesters have convened in North Dakota to oppose the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, a 1,172-mile-long structure that will run through four states to transfer crude oil.

Protesters have maintained that the land is not private and was given to Great Sioux Nation in the Treaty of Fort Laramie in 1851. The land was subsequently taken back by the US government.