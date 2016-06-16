Postal Service Investigating Woman Who Threatened To Destroy Any Mail With Muslim Holiday Stamp

“I can personally assure everyone here that anything with this stamp on it will be lost or destroyed in the system before is makes delivery,” the woman wrote on Facebook.

“[As] A US Mail Carrier I can personally assure everyone here that anything with this stamp on it will be lost or destroyed in the system before is [sic] makes delivery. Guaranteed,” Ray wrote in sharing the post.

The woman identifying herself as Catherine An Ray shared a Facebook post by Pamela Geller, labeled an extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center for her anti-Muslim views, on Monday criticizing the release of the stamp “in wake of Orlando Ramadan mass murder.”

The U.S. Postal Service has launched an investigation after a woman claiming to be an employee said on Facebook that she would ensure any mail with a Forever Stamp recognizing the two Muslim holidays of Eid would be “lost or destroyed.”

“Happy Ramadan,” she added, referring to the Muslim holy month of fasting, which culminates in the holiday of Eid ul-Fitr.

The USPS now trying to determine if the woman is an actual employee.

“At this time we cannot confirm if the person involved in this matter is a postal employee, but we can assure you that the incident is being fully investigated and that the Postal Service will take whatever action is appropriate,” Toni DeLancey, a spokeswoman for the postal service, said.

Refusing to deliver mail would result in the employee being fired, she added, noting that the USPS prohibits discrimination and harassment in any form based on religion, race, creed, color, or national origin.

The delay or destruction of mail is also federal offense that can result in jail time.

Catherine An Ray did not immediately respond to requests for comment via Facebook.

Her post was published one day after 29-year-old Omar Mateen opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and injuring 53 others.

Ray’s Facebook profile contains numerous anti-Islamic and racist images, including one of President Obama that was altered to look like a primate.

Another photo shows a woman with a gun pointed with the message: “Welcome to the U.S.A MUZZIES! You’ll find we do things a little differently here.”

“Muzzies” is a derogatory word used to describe Muslims in some circles.

According to the USPS, the stamp, unveiled last Friday at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, Michigan, has been dedicated almost yearly since 2001 for “the two most important festivals — or eids — in the Islamic calendar: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.”