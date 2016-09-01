Photo Appears To Show Philly Police Officer With Nazi Tattoo

The word "fatherland" appears above the eagle. Normally, the eagle is clutching a swastika, but it is unclear whether there is one on the arm of the police officer.

The Philly Voice reported that a man by the name of Ian Hans Lichterman is on Philadelphia's payroll, but police have not confirmed the identity of the individual.

Calls to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment and to confirm the identity of the police officer were not immediately returned. Attempts to reach a man by the name of Ian H. Lichterman who lives in Philadelphia were unsuccessful.