The Iconic Nokia Brick Phone Is Back
Yes, it comes with Snake.
If you were around in the early 2000s, you probably remember this:
Well, it's back (kind of).
On Sunday — 17 years after the phone was first introduced — Nokia announced it would be reintroducing the 3310.
ADVERTISEMENT
The reimagined phone comes with the classic game Snake, and is said to have a standby battery life of a month. It also has a 2-megapixel camera, a microSD slot, and a color screen. It comes in four colors — red, yellow, blue, and gray — and is expected to cost around $52 when it becomes available sometime in the second quarter of the year.
"The love for the brand is immense. It gets a lot of affection from millions and millions of people," said Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri in a press conference on Sunday.
-
Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2
Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.