Trump Officially Names Son-In-Law Jared Kushner As Senior White House Adviser

However, the appointment could come up against anti-nepotism laws and renew focus on potential conflicts of interest.

President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will serve as a senior adviser in the new White House, the incoming administration announced Monday, in a decision that may test federal anti-nepotism laws.

In a statement, the Trump transition team said Kushner, husband to Ivanka Trump, would "work closely" with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon as part of the "leadership team."

“Jared has been a tremendous asset and trusted adviser throughout the campaign and transition and I am proud to have him in a key leadership role in my administration,” Trump said in a statement. “He has been incredibly successful, in both business and now politics. He will be an invaluable member of my team as I set and execute an ambitious agenda, putting the American people first.”



Transition team officials earlier told multiple news outlets on Monday that Kushner, a real estate developer who owns the Observer newspaper, would be appointed to an influential post.



“It is an honor to serve our country,” said Kushner in the transition team statement. “I am energized by the shared passion of the President-elect and the American people and I am humbled by the opportunity to join this very talented team.”

