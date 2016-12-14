The Israeli Ambassador To The US Got An Award From An Anti-Muslim Group Amid Protest

“Well, ladies and Gentlemen, I don’t stand with the defamers and the blacklisters,” Ambassador Dermer said of the advocacy groups that requested he reject the award.

Ron Dermer, the Israeli ambassador to the US, received the “Freedom Flame Award” on Tuesday night from Frank Gaffney, the founder of a noted anti-Muslim group, despite calls from various advocacy groups for him to reject it.

“The SPLC [Southern Poverty Law Center] and others who asked me not to come here tonight claim to support free and open debate. But in reality, they seem to want to stifle debate,” Dermer said, according to the text of his speech.

“They preach tolerance for those who look different. But they are in effect practicing intolerance to those who think different. ... I will defame you as an extremist. I will label you a racist and a bigot. I will put you on the blackest of lists that should be reserved for Nazis, for the Klan, and for the true enemies of mankind.

Civil liberties and advocacy groups, including J Street and the Religious Action Center for Reform Judaism as well as the SPLC, urged Dermer to decline the award.

The award was given to Dermer by Gaffney, the president and founder of the Center for Security Policy, an anti-Islam conspiracy group. Gaffney has been described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “one of America’s most notorious Islamophobes.”

Most notably, Gaffney believes the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated all levels of US government and that Sharia law threatens US democracy.

Gaffney also suggested Saddam Hussein may have been involved in the Oklahoma City bombings, that Obama is the first Muslim president for his upbringing and his 2009 speech in Cairo, and that the new Missile Defense Logo “appears ominously to reflect a morphing of the Islamic crescent and star with the Obama campaign logo,” Gaffney wrote in Breitbart. His group was even banned from the Conservative Political Action Conference after his accusations that members of the Muslim Brotherhood had infiltrated the group.