A Man Suspected Of Killing Homeless Men In California Was Previously Deported Six Times

A man has been arrested in connection with the vicious beatings of primarily homeless men in the Los Angeles area earlier this month, three of whom have died.

Ramon Alberto-Escobar, 47, was arrested on Monday and is suspected of three deaths, as well as attacks on four other men.

He was arrested after he allegedly beat a sleeping homeless man with bolt cutters in Santa Monica, police officials said on Tuesday.



US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Alberto-Escobar, an El Salvador national, has been deported six times between 1997 and 2011, and has six felony convictions.



"After illegally reentering the U.S. following his most recent removal Alberto-Escobar filed an appeal of his immigration case with the Board of Immigration Appeals in June 2016, which the courts granted in December 2016. ICE released him from custody on an Order of Supervision in January 2017 pursuant to the court’s decision,” an ICE spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Department Captain William Hayes said Alberto-Escobar had a lengthy criminal record, including a five-year stint in a Texas prison for burglary.

He now faces three counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

